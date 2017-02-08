Bangla Film Actress Found Hanging, Wrists Slashed; Foul Play Suspected

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Wednesday launched an investigation into the mysterious death of 28-year-old Bangla film actress Bitasta Saha. The actress was found hanging in her ground floor apartment off the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in the Garfa area of south Kolkata on Tuesday.

Bitasta wrists were slashed which led investigators to suspect foul play since the actress could not have possibly slashed her wrists and hung herself at the same time. The case was registered following a complaint by the victim’s mother.

The actress, who was reportedly in a relationship with an income tax officer, had recently moved out of her mother’s home and was living alone in a rented ground floor apartment of a high-end housing complex.

According to reports, she had stopped communicating with her mother since last Saturday and it was when her mother came to visit her that she found her door locked from inside and raised an alarm.

Police broke into the house to find the actress's body hanging from the ceiling. Neighbours said newspapers were piling up outside her flat for a few days, indicating she had not opened or stepped out of her house during this period.

Preliminary findings suggested that the actress died at least 24 hours before her body was recovered.

Police are looking for Bitasta’s partner who is currently at large. Police said that recent posts by the actress on her social networking page suggested that she could have been depression on account of troubles in her relationship.

Bitasta was a model who went on to do small roles in television serials and at least two recent films.