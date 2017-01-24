»
1-min read

Policeman Injured After Militants Attack Mobile Security Picket in Kashmir

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 24, 2017, 10:35 PM IST | Updated: 34 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Policeman Injured After Militants Attack Mobile Security Picket in Kashmir
A file image of CRPF jawans standing guard during curfew outside Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Militants on Tuesday attacked a mobile security picket in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, injuring a policeman.

Militants fired upon a joint 'naka' (checking) party of police and CRPF in Hall area of Rajpura in Pulwama, a police official said.

He said a police constable, Firdous Ahmad, was injured in the attack.

The injured cop has been shifted to a hospital and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.