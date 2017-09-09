Policeman Killed as Terrorists Open Fire on Bus Stand in Kashmir's Anantnag

: A police officer was killed and another was injured on Saturday when terrorists opened fire on a police contingent at a bus stand in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident was reported hours after a terrorist - a district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen - was killed in an encounter in Sopore.The aforementioned incidents come at a time when home minister Rajnath Singh is in Jammu and Kashmir on a 4-day visit. He is scheduled to visit Anantnag on Sunday.Militants fired indiscriminately on the police personnel near the general bus stand Anantnag, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.He said constable Imtiyaz Ahmad was killed while constable Shabir Ahmad was injured in the firing.The attack took place a kilometre away from the proposed venue of the meeting of the Home Minister with CRPF personnel tomorrow, the official said.The area has been cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers. Singh met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar on Saturday.He will also travel to Anantnag, Jammu and Rajouri and meet civil society members, leaders of political and social outfits, business leaders and others, a move seen as a follow-up to the prime minister's Independence Day speech in which he he had reached out to the people of the strife-torn Valley.(With inputs from PTI)