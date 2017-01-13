Pondy Assembly Speaker Calls for Conducting Jallikattu

Puducherry: The Speaker of Puducherry Assembly V Vaithilingam has called for smooth conduct of "Jallikattu" during Pongal, to highlight the bravery of Tamils.

In his Pongal message, Vaithilingam said, "We should all take a pledge to ensure that jallikattu (bull taming sport) is held without any hiccups as the sport highlights the bravery and is a time-tested tradition and cultural feature of Tamils."

He also expressed his anguish over the sufferings of the farmers in the Union Territory following failure of monsoon and appealed to the farming community to take up "social forestry and planting of saplings in as many places as possible."

The Assembly speaker said the cattle wealth should also be taken care of as the festival of harvest is also meant to bring to focus the relevance and importance of cattle wealth.

He extended his greetings to the people of Puducherry ahead of Pongal festival.