Pongal Festival Celebrated With Pomp, Gaiety in Puducherry
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning on 4th January 2017. (Image: Reuters)
Puducherry: The harvest festival of Pongal was celebrated in Puducherry with traditional gaiety and fervour on Saturday.
People decked up their homes with mango leaves and performed poojas to Sun God.
Clad in new garments, people turned up at various shrines to offer prayers to presiding deities.
Chief Minister V Narayanasamy offered worship at the Manakula Vinayakar temple.
Lt Governor Kiran Bedi held special programmes on the eve of Pongal at Raj Nivas and all the staff and their families turned up to witness the celebration.
Tamil Nadu: People in Coimbatore take part in #Pongal celebrations pic.twitter.com/QzCrcS5VB1
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 14, 2017
Bedi herself performed poojas at a shed erected in the Raj Nivas.
The management of centrally sponsored JIPMER a premier medical college held Rangoli competition as part of Pongal celebrations.
Narayanasamy, Speaker V Vaithilingam, Ministers, MLAs and leaders of various outfits greeted the people of the Union Territory on the occasion of Pongal.
