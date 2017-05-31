Poor Plus-Two Results: Police Lathicharge on Agitating Bihar Students

Patna: With poor results in Bihar's plus two examination in which 64 percent of students have failed threatening career of many students, including some who have appeared in JEE mains, agitated examinees on Wednesday staged violent protest leading to police lathicharge.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saw the results as a outcome of tightening of conduct of examination without use of unfair means as well strict evaluation of papers.

The CM held meeting with Education minister Ashok Choudhary, Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh and Principal Secretary Education R K Mahajan on the results during the day.

Kumar told reporters emerging from the cabinet meeting those who think they got less mark could apply for rechecking. In addition, compartment examinations would be held soon so that the failed students get opportunity to get through.

He said, "It's a positive aspect that no irregularity took place in the examination this time."

"Students could register complaint online after two days from today and board would carry rectification within a month time so that deserving students do not suffer from pursuing future career," Education minister Ashok Choudhary said.

Choudhary said the Board would bend its rule and allow students to take compartment examination in two subjects in place of one allowed earlier and result would be given in one month time.

The state capital and some district headquarters on Wednesday witnessed protest by examinees over poor results.

In Patna a large number of students gathered outside the Inter Council office to protest unsatisfactory results. Some tried to climb main gate but were prevented by police.

Agitating students gained strength after hundreds of youth workers of Madhepura MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav joined the protestors. Members of ABVP, student wing of RSS and AISF, Left wing students organisation, sat on dharna at Kargil chowk in support of the examinees.

They pelted stones at the council office following which police lathicharged them.About half-a-dozen students were detained by police but latter released.

Even state's topper in science stream Khushboo Kumari complained of getting low percentage of 86.2 while she was expecting around 95 percent.

Many others complained they have appeared in JEE Mains test but due to irrational marking they could suffer.

Some protestors attributed this to evaluation done by primary and secondary level teachers in view of agitation by higher grade teachers during that time.

But, the state Education minister did not agree to it.

"Evaluation was done by competent teachers," he said.

He said schools which have performed poorly would be identified and teachers drawing fat salary there would be taken to task for not teaching students properly.

Tightening conduct of state's Plus-Two examination this year in the backdrop of infamous toppers scam in 2016 has resulted in 64 per cent examinees failing in Class 12 examination result which was declared on Tuesday.

Only 30.11 percent of students passed the test in the Science stream as the results, declared by the Bihar School Examination Board Chairman Anand Kishore, showed.

In Arts stream a meagre 37 percent of the examinees could pass the test while in Commerce pass percentage was 73.76. Nearly 13 lakh students had appeared for the Plus-Two examination which was held this year.

The pass percentage in all the three streams witnessed a sharp decline as compared to the results last year and those held prior to it.

In 2016, the state saw a shameful toppers scam. The deep-rooted examination racket in Plus-Two test surfaced after Arts topper Ruby Roy in a TV interview described Political Science as "Prodikal science" which she said was related to cooking.

