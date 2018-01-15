English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati اردو Urdu ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi
Post Graduate Student Found Hanging in Hostel Room in Pune
University security officials said that three of her roommates in the hostel found the door bolted from inside when they came back in the afternoon.
Image for representation only.
Pune: A 22-year-old post graduate student of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) was found hanging inside her hostel room today afternoon with police officials suspecting that it might be a case of suicide.
The deceased has been identified as a second-year student of M.Sc Botany, officials said.
