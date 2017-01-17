Post Rejection, Bengaluru Nurse Throws Acid on Boyfriend's Face

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old woman has been arrested by Vijaynagar police for throwing acid and slashing her boyfriend’s face.

The woman, Lidiya, woking as nurse at Vikram hospital was dejected when her 32-year-old boyfriend, Jaykumar, a cloth merchant rejected her marriage proposal and that led her to take the extreme step.

The severely injured Jaykumar was immediately rushed to the hospital- where he is undergoing treatment.

According to police, the couple had been dating for the past three to four years and Lidiya had expressed her desire several times to get married.

When she came to know that Jaykumar was planning to marry someone else, she threw acid on him and even slashed his face.

Prior to the incident the cops had even counselled the couple when the matter reached the station. Despite that, she did this, police said.

The incident happened around 5pm on Monday around Vijaynagar police station limits.

However the police could only arrest her on Tuesday at 3pm.