Post SC Verdict, Nirbhaya's Mother Sets Out to Help Others

New Delhi: Just over a week after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence to all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, her mother has joined hands with a legal tech platform to provide free legal aid to female victims of violent crimes.

As part of her initiatives under the Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust, which was set up by the family after the gruesome death of her daughter, Asha Devi has set up NyayaJyoti Foundation, in collaboration with LawRato, a leading lawyer search platform.

Many people have contacted Asha Devi over the years, seeking help with their legal hassles.

“I faced so many hassles during the fight for justice for my own daughter. I met many people who also had similar problems but they didn’t know where to start, legally. I don’t wish for anyone to go through what I and my family went through. This is just a small step to help them,” Asha Devi told News18.

“Most of our partner lawyers are happy providing pro-bono services. Their support for the initiative has only cemented Asha Devi’s resolve to set up the foundation,” says Rohan Mahajan, founder at LawRato. NyayaJyoti will provide legal assistance through LawRato's network of 4500 lawyers, present across 400 cities in India.

According to statistics of National Crime Records Bureau, there has been an increase of over 43 per cent in crimes against women from 2011 to 2015 and 105 per cent over the past decade (2005 to 2015).