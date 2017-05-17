DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Post SC Verdict, Nirbhaya's Mother Sets Out to Help Others
Women carry a floral tribute at an event to mark the anniversary of the brutal Nirbhaya gang rape, outside the Indian High Commission in central London. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Just over a week after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence to all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, her mother has joined hands with a legal tech platform to provide free legal aid to female victims of violent crimes.
As part of her initiatives under the Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust, which was set up by the family after the gruesome death of her daughter, Asha Devi has set up NyayaJyoti Foundation, in collaboration with LawRato, a leading lawyer search platform.
“I faced so many hassles during the fight for justice for my own daughter. I met many people who also had similar problems but they didn’t know where to start, legally. I don’t wish for anyone to go through what I and my family went through. This is just a small step to help them,” Asha Devi told News18.
“Most of our partner lawyers are happy providing pro-bono services. Their support for the initiative has only cemented Asha Devi’s resolve to set up the foundation,” says Rohan Mahajan, founder at LawRato. NyayaJyoti will provide legal assistance through LawRato's network of 4500 lawyers, present across 400 cities in India.
According to statistics of National Crime Records Bureau, there has been an increase of over 43 per cent in crimes against women from 2011 to 2015 and 105 per cent over the past decade (2005 to 2015).
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Steven Smith Hails MS Dhoni After Wankhede Heroics
- Cannes Film Festival 2017: Deepika Padukone's First Photos Are Out
- Irrfan Collaborates With AIB to Create Something Hilariously 'Dank'
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes Little Taimur For an Outing, See Pics
- Video - All You Need to Know About the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire