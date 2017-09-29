: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences over the deaths caused by a stampede in Mumbai and said the situation was being monitored continuously.Naidu said he was shocked to learn about the incident. "My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their dear ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," he tweeted.The prime minister said Railways Minister Piyush Goyal was in Mumbai taking stock of the situation and ensuring all assistance."My deepest condolences to all those who have lost their lives due to the stampede in Mumbai. Prayers with those who are injured," Modi tweeted."Situation in Mumbai is being continuously monitored. @PiyushGoyal is in Mumbai taking stock of the situation & ensuring all assistance," he added in another tweet. At least 22 people were killed and several injured in a rush hour stampede on a foot overbridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban railway stations in Mumbai this morning.The tragedy took place amid rain in the city around 10.40 am on Friday when the foot overbridge was heavily crowded.