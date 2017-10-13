Practice Law, Don't Decide It: SC Upholds Delhi Judicial Officer's Dismissal

“You better practice law than decide law” — this is what the Supreme Court on Friday told a Delhi judicial officer, who was dismissed from service reportedly on charges of financial irregularities.A bench led by Justice Ranjan Gogoi refused to entertain a petition filed by Nitesh Gupta, who contended in his plea that he did not get sufficient opportunity to explain before a decision was taken to sack him.“We think you should practice law and not decide the law,” said the bench, rejecting the argument by his counsel. With the writing on the wall, Gupta’s counsel chose to withdraw his petition.Four days before he was set to become a permanent judge of a trial court, Gupta was terminated by the Delhi High Court.Gupta is the son of Justice Ved Prakash Vaish, a sitting judge of the High Court of Meghalaya.Gupta, who was on probation since July 2016, was due to be posted as Metropolitan Magistrate at Tis Hazari Court.The decision to terminate his services was taken by a full court of the Delhi High Court on August 10.Justice Vaish, who has been a judge at the Meghalaya High Court since May 23, 2016, was earlier an additional judge with the Delhi High Court. Before that, Justice Vaish served as a Special CBI judge and also held the post of Registrar (Vigilance) and Registrar General of the Delhi High Court.