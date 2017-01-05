Prakash Parva: PM Modi to Share Stage With Nitish, Lalu in Patna Today

Patna: All eyes are on Patna today where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his one-time political rival Nitish Kumar will share a dais, the first time the two are coming together on a stage after the bitterly-fought assembly polls in Bihar that saw Kumar trumping BJP to emerge as the chief minister.

Delighted to be a part of #350thPrakashParv celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh ji in Patna today. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2017

Kumar’s political ally and one of the staunchest critics of the PM, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, too will be present on-stage at the function to mark Prakash Parv, the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

Apart from the programmes at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where a makeshift Gurudwara has been set up, the PM will also be releasing special commemorative stamps to mark the occasion.

Nitish Kumar has recently surprised political pundits by openly supporting Narendra Modi’s move to demonetize high-value bank notes even though his party JDU had opposed it in Parliament.

Lalu, incidentally, is a staunch critic of demonetization. Kumar’s support for the note ban combined with his discomfort with some RJD leaders who have openly criticized him had led to speculation if he is moving back to the BJP camp. JDU had strongly refuted this and has said that not much should be read into Kumar’s support for one policy of the Central government.

Kumar had been a BJP ally but broke off after Narendra Modi was nominated by BJP as its PM candidate prior to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.