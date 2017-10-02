Prakash Raj Says PM 'Bigger Actor', Offers to Give Him His National Award

Noted actor and National Award winner Prakash Raj on Monday launched a scathing attack against Narendra Modi over his “silence” on the Gauri Lankesh murder, saying the Prime Minister is a “bigger actor” than him."The PM is is a bigger actor than me, I should give him my award," he said“There is a huge crowd out there enjoying and celebrating it (Gauri Lankesh’s murder) on social media. We all know what their ideology is. Some of those celebrating this ghastly episode are being followed by none other than Mr Narendra Modi himself. This worries me,” Deccan Chronicle quoted Raj as saying at the 11th state meet of the Left-leaning Democratic Youth Federation of India.Raj said Modi’s silence on “his followers’ actions” proves “he is trying to be a bigger actor than me”."I am a renowned actor, do you (Modi) think I will not be able to detect when you are acting. At least show me some respect, considering the fact that I am an actor and I will be able to tell what is the truth and what is acting," a report in News Minute quoted him as saying.Lankesh, the 55-year-old editor of Kannada weekly tabloid by her name Gauri Lankesh Patrike, was gunned down by unidentified men outside her home in the city suburbs on September 5.Journalist organisations and Left parties have accused Right-wing groups of orchestrating the murder, which, the police said, bears resemblance to the murder of rationalist MM Kalburgi in 2015.