Prasar Bharati Bids Farewell to Chairman A Surya Prakash

: Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Friday bid farewell to its chairman A Surya Prakash who spearheaded the organisation for the last three years.Prakash, a senior journalist, was appointed as the chairman of the Prasar Bharati on October 28, 2014, for three years on the recommendation of a committee headed by then vice president M Hamid Ansari."Prasar Bharati bids farewell to its Chairman @mediasurya who shared his wisdom and spearheaded the organisation for three years," Prasar Bharati said in a tweet.The Prasar Bharti Corporation was created by a 1990 Act of Parliament and is governed by the Prasar Bharati Board.The board comprises a chairman, an executive member (chief executive officer), a member (finance), a member (personnel), six part-time members, a representative of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the director generals of All India Radio and Doordarshan as ex-officio members.The chairman is a part-time member with a three-year tenure. There is no official announcement regarding the next chairman of Prasar Bharati.