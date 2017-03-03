Pregnant Kolkata Woman Finds Lizard In McDonald’s French Fries, FIR Filed
A TV grab of the Lizard in the fries
Kolkata: A FIR has been filed against McDonald’s, the fast-food giant on Friday after a 33-year-old pregnant woman found a lizard in the French fries served along with the burger she had ordered on the 28th of February.
The FIR was filed at the Phoolbagan Police station and complainant is also moving the consumer forum against Mc Donald's.
After shopping at Mani Square mall on the Eastern Metropolitan bypass in Kolkata, the complainant Priyanka Mitra had walked into Mc Donald's for a snack around 11:30 am with her mother and 4-year-old daughter. She and her daughter started eating the French fries when Priyanka noticed the lizard which according to her was fried.
She started vomiting at the table and had to rush to the washroom although she alleged that none of the staff members came forward to offer help.
"The staff at McDonald’s had a very callous attitude. The Area Sales Manager called me to offer a free meal and even organise a birthday party,” Mitra said.
The official spokesperson of Mc Donald’s India(North and East) issued a statement saying, "We are taking the situation seriously. Immediately upon being made of aware of the complaint, we launched a thorough investigation in an effort to gather the facts of the matter which is underway."
"Meanwhile, the officials from Food Safety Authority have also fully inspected our restaurant including the kitchen; and have given us the permission to reopen the restaurant. We are fully cooperating with the authorities involved,” the statement added.
Priyanka Mitra’s family, however, is not satisfied with the attitude of McDonalds.
