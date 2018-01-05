Pregnant Woman Refused Seat in Kerala Bus Dies After Falling from Vehicle

A 34-year-old pregnant woman died after she fell from a bus in Kerala’s Kottayam. Nashida was nine months pregnant and had to stand on the bus as she was not offered a seat.Police said she boarded a private bus from Theekoyi to Erattupetta on December 29. She was standing near the door, when the bus took a sudden U-turn. Nashida lost her balance and fell on the road as the door was open.She suffered head injuries and died five days later in the hospital.The baby, stated to be healthy and in a stable condition, is under observation in the intensive care unit.The accident has shattered the family. Nashida had two other children aged 10 and four-and-a half years.Thaha, her husband, said, “My children are in a state of shock. The younger one keeps asking me where her mother is. She does not even understand what death is. What will I tell my children."Thaha said action must be taken against those who run buses which are not in proper condition. “Had the door been properly closed my wife would not have lost her life."