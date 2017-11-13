Pregnant Woman Run Over by Minor Parking Attendant in Noida, Husband Critical
The woman was out shopping with her husband when she was run over by the car. She was eight months pregnant.
The accident took place in Noida's Sector 18 market on Sunday evening.
Noida: A 26-year old pregnant woman was run over by a minor parking attendant at Noida’s Sector 18 market on Sunday night. The woman’s husband was also hit by the car and is stated to be in a critical condition.
The woman, who was has been identified as Mansi Singhal, was hit by the car twice. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors. She was eight months pregnant. She and her husband were carrying a cake when the incident happened.
Police said that the parking attendant has been arrested and the car has been seized. They said the attendant, who is said to be just 14, was pulling the car out of the parked slot. He reversed the car at great speed, ran over Mansi, hit her husband and two other parked cars and finally crashed into a pole.
The relatives of the deceased have demanded strict action against the culprit. Speaking to news agency ANI, one of the relatives said the parking contractors should also be booked as giving the car to the boy was their fault. “Even walking there is not safe now when you have minors parking cars,” he said.
Circle Officer of Noida Police, Shevtambar Pandey, said the police have launched an investigation. “The couple was out for shopping on Sunday evening in the market of Noida Sector-18, when a parking attendant, who lost control of his car, rammed into them,” he said.
