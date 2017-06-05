GET APP News18 APP
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Pregnant Woman Set Ablaze in a Case of Suspected Honour Killing

News18.com

Updated: June 5, 2017, 5:00 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Karnataka: In a case of suspected honour killing, a family was arrested on Monday for allegedly setting ablaze a 20-year-old woman in North Karnataka's Gundakanale village.

The woman was said to be pregnant and died of severe burns. The woman's family was reportedly against her getting married to a Dalit boy from the same village.

The dead body was recovered by the police. They have arrested four members of the family, including the mother of the victim.

First Published: June 5, 2017, 5:00 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.