Pregnant Woman Set Ablaze in a Case of Suspected Honour Killing
Karnataka: In a case of suspected honour killing, a family was arrested on Monday for allegedly setting ablaze a 20-year-old woman in North Karnataka's Gundakanale village.
The woman was said to be pregnant and died of severe burns. The woman's family was reportedly against her getting married to a Dalit boy from the same village.
The dead body was recovered by the police. They have arrested four members of the family, including the mother of the victim.
First Published: June 5, 2017, 5:00 PM IST
