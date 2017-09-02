President Kovind, PM Modi Greet Nation on Eid al-Adha

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended their greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha."Greetings to all my fellow citizens, especially to my Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad on Idu'l Zuha," Kovind said a tweet.Modi tweeted: "Best wishes on Id-ul-Zuha. May the spirit of harmony, brotherhood and togetherness be furthered in our society."Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party Vice President Rahul Gandhi also greeted the nation on the occassion."Eid al-Adha (Eid-ul-Zuha) is an occasion to remember the spirit of supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim, the festival teaches us to be humble, charitable and to work for the greater good of humankind," she said in a statement .Extending her good wishes, the Congress President hoped that this auspicious occasion would usher peace, harmony, equity and the spirit of sacrifice and giving amongst all.Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day be filled with blessings and bring peace and prosperity for all."Chief Minister of Goa, Manohar Parikkar also extended his wishes to the people. "Warm greetings to everyone on the occasion of Id-ul-Zuha," he said.Eid al-Adha, also called the "Sacrifice Feast," is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year and is considered the holier of the two. It honors the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, as an act of obedience to God's command.