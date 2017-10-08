President Kovind Refuses Umbrella, Takes Guard of Honour in Rain

Kerala: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Trivandrum , after which he attended an event at Mata Amritanandamayi Math, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/8CaAVrmZfW — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2017

: President Ram Nath Kovind, who arrived in Kerala on Sunday on his first state visit, took the salute at the Guard of Honour given to him at the airport amid pouring rain, and preferred to stand without any umbrella.The President, who is the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces, arrived here at around 9:30 a.m.Kovind was received by Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan besides others.As it was raining heavily, the security officials were seen providing a cover to the President, who however, refused and stood on the dais to take the salute.He then inspected the guard of honour with all other dignitaries present watching him from under the cover of a shamiana.The President later left by helicopter to inaugurate the charity programmes as part of the 64th birthday celebrations of spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi at Kollam, about 85 km from the state capital.Kovind returns to New Delhi on Sunday afternoon.