President Ram Nath Kovind on Two-day Visit to Lucknow, Hometown Kanpur

On his maiden visit to Lucknow and Kanpur as President, Ram Nath Kovind, has a packed two-day schedule ahead of him.Kovind will be landing at Lucknow airport on 14th Sep at 3:30 pm and will be received by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other state ministers.From the airport, the President will head straight to Raj Bhawan, before going to Indira Gandhi Partishthan – where the state government has organised a felicitation ceremony. Almost 1500 people have been officially invited to the function at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.Post the event, Kovind will have dinner at CM Adityanath’s residence.On September 15, the first citizen will travel to Kanpur, where he’ll meet dignitaries and political leaders. Later in the evening, he’ll return to Lucknow and fly back to Delhi.Here’s a detailed schedule of President Ram Nath Kovind —Arrive at Lucknow airport around 3:30 pm.Travel to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Mahasabha for paying tributes to the social reformer.Reach Raj Bhavan around 4:30 pm.Attend felicitation ceremony at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan from 5 pm to 6 pm.Go back to Raj Bhavan around 6:15 pm.Reach CM Yogi Adityanath’s official residence at 5 Kalidas Marg around 7:30 pm.Back to Raj Bhavan after 9 pm and retire for the night.Reach Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Vitika at 10:30 am to pay tributes to the politician.Return to Raj Bhavan around 11 am.Rest from 11 am to 1:15 pm.Reach Lucknow airport around 1:35 pm.Reach Ishwari Ganj village in Kanpur around 2:30 pm.Will stay there from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.Kick-start ‘Swachhata hi Sewa’ event there.To be honoured at the Chandrasekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology around 4:35 pm.Visit residence of former MP Ishwar Chandra Gupta in Kanpur.Return to Lucknow airport around 6 pm.Leave for Delhi around 7:15 pm.