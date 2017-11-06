President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute to Securitymen who Died Fighting Naxals

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday remembered the supreme sacrifice made by the security forces during anti-Naxal operations in Raipur.He was addressing the valedictory ceremony of 'Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav', the statehood celebrations, in Naya Raipur."Before coming here, I paid tribute at the Shahid Smarak Sthal (memorial of martyred security personnel) here at Mana.The paramilitary and police personnel sacrificed their lives in the (Naxal) violence-hit region to protect the people and the state."I came to know that over 1,100 personnel have sacrificed their lives (in anti-Naxal operations) which is a big number.I salute to the brave soldiers, who laid down their lives to protect the pride of the state and the country's peace," Kovind said."We should always remember that had the police and paramilitary personnel not sacrificed their lives, we would not have celebrated this occasion (Rajyotsav)," he added.Congratulating the people of the state, the president said, "Chhattisgarh has an immense potential for development.The forests, rivers and minerals are priceless natural resources of the state. But the biggest assets are the honest and friendly people."He also hailed the public welfare schemes of the Raman Singh-led BJP government in the state."Chhattisgarh has done many things in the field of public welfare and development, which have been praised throughout the country and from which, other states have learnt a lot."Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to enact the Food and Nutrition Security Act, which is providing ration and nutritious food at cheaper rates to around 60 lakh families," Kovind said.Under the leadership of Chief Minister Singh, commendable work had been done for the scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs), underprivileged sections, farmers, women, youth and other sections of the society, he added.The president said the state government had taken a number of measures to bring the members of the scheduled tribe communities into the social mainstream.He added that Chhattisgarh's development could be an example for the rest of the country.Earlier, the president arrived at the Swami Vivekananda airport here late in the afternoon, where he was greeted by Governor Balramji Das Tandon and Chief Minister Singh.Subsequently, he visited the 4th battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) at Mana and paid tribute at the Shahid Smarak Sthal there.Kovind is scheduled to visit Giroudpuri on Monday. Govindpuri is the birth place of Satnami saint and social reformer Guru Ghasidas Baba, located around 130 kms from the state capital.