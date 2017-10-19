President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi Greet Nation on Diwali

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday greeted the nation on Diwali."Diwali greetings to all. As we celebrate with our families, let us promote sensitivity to others and to our environment," the President tweeted on his official handle.Modi said: Diwali ke pawan parv par sabhi deshvasio ko hardik shubhkamnaye #HappyDiwali to everyone! (On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, greetings to the nation)."Rajnath Singh said: "Warm greetings and best wishes to you and your entire family on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali. Wishing you a Shubh and #HappyDiwali."Also, Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh extend Diwali greetings to people.The festival of lights symbolises joy and happiness, celebrates victory of good over evil and light over darkness, the Governor said in a statement. He urged everyone to celebrate the festival in a pollution-free manner.On the eve of Diwali, Devvrat visited the Cancer Hospital in Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital Shimla and distributed fruits among patients.He also served food on behalf of NGO All Mighty Blessings among them.