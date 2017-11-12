President's Daughter Assigned Ground Duties at Air India Due to Security Reasons
Swati, who doesn't use a surname, was a cabin crew on Air India's long-haul Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 flights, but for nearly a month now she has been deputed with Air India's integration department at the airline's headquarters in New Delhi.
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind's daughter Swati.
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind's daughter Swati, who was an air hostess with national carrier Air India, has been assigned ground duties because of security reasons, according to the airline's spokesperson.
Swati, who doesn't use a surname, was a cabin crew on Air India's long-haul Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 flights, but for nearly a month now she has been deputed with Air India's integration department at the airline's headquarters in New Delhi, the official said.
The department oversees human resource integration of erstwhile Indian Airlines and Air India since their merger in 2007.
"As a President's daughter I don't think she can fly as a crew with security personnel around. It is not possible to block so many passenger seats," an airline source explained.
Swati, who doesn't use a surname, was a cabin crew on Air India's long-haul Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 flights, but for nearly a month now she has been deputed with Air India's integration department at the airline's headquarters in New Delhi, the official said.
The department oversees human resource integration of erstwhile Indian Airlines and Air India since their merger in 2007.
"As a President's daughter I don't think she can fly as a crew with security personnel around. It is not possible to block so many passenger seats," an airline source explained.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Warns Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi Kalra After They Get Cosy Inside the House
- Aamir Khan Heaps Praise on Virat Kohli for His Special Initiative
- Delhi Pollution: Don't Be Angry; You Were Dying Anyway
- Triple H Ready to Battle Jinder Mahal in New Delhi, But 'The Game' Has a Condition
- THE TIPPLING POINT | Alcohol Kills. Especially if You Mix Your Drinks With Stupidity