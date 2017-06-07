Presidential Polls to be Held on July 17

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi on Wednesday announced that presidential poll would be held on July 17.

Zaidi laid out the entire schedule for the presidential polls during a press conference here.

As per the schedule, the EC will issue notification on presidential elections on 14th June.

“The last date for filing of nomination is June 28 and the counting will take place in Delhi on July 20,” Zaidi said.

The last date of withdrawal of candidature will be July 1. Counting will take place on 20th July. On July 17, polling hours will be from 10 AM to 5 PM. The term of President Pranab Mukherjee ends on July 24.

(With PTI inputs)​