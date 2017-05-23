X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemns UK blast

PTI

Updated: May 23, 2017, 9:30 AM IST
Narendra Modi condemned the blast in Manchester in the UK. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned the blast in Manchester in the UK which killed at least 19 people and injured around 50.

"Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured," he tweeted.

Condemning the attack Amit Shah also tweeted saying

An explosion occurred at a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in the Manchester city which is being treated as a terrorist incident.

The pop star is safe after the incident. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud "bang" from inside the venue, which was playing host to a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande.

Video footage from the scene showed bloodied victims being helped by emergency services.

The blasts reportedly went off at the end of the concert near the box office area of the venue.

First Published: May 23, 2017, 8:16 AM IST
