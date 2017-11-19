PM Modi Pays Tributes to Indira Gandhi on Birth Anniversary

Tributes to former PM Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2017

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth centenary."Nation remembers former Prime Minister Smt Indira Gandhi on her birth centenary," Kovind tweeted.Modi tweeted" "Tributes to former PM Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary."Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Indira and said: I remember you Dadi (grandmother) with so much love and happiness. You are my mentor and guide. You give me strength. #Indira100."Former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi went to Shakti Sthal to pay tributes."Remembering Indira Gandhi on her birth centenary. Her steely determination, clarity of thought and decisive actions made her a towering personality. Undoubtedly and rightfully India's Iron Lady," Mukherjee tweeted.Indira Gandhi, daughter of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 19, 1917.She was the first and, to date, the only female Prime Minister of the country.She served as Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again chaired the Prime Minister's Office from January 14, 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted "Remembering former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 100th birth anniversary."