Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Nanaji Deshmukh, Jaiprakash Narayan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to political leader Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan and Sangh Parivar veteran Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversaries."I bow to the venerable Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. His unflinching courage and righteousness continue to inspire every Indian," Modi tweeted along with a video on JP's life.Jayaprakash Narayan, popularly known as Lok Nayak or JP, was an Indian Independence activist, theorist and political leader, remembered especially for leading the mid-1970s opposition against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for whose overthrow he called for a "total revolution".The Prime Minister also remembered Nanaji Deshmukh and said that the country was "motivated" by his service"."Remembering Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary. We are constantly motivated by his noble service and emphasis on rural development," Modi tweeted and shared a video on his life as well.Deshmukh, who was a leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and also a member of the Rajya Sabha, worked in the fields of education, health, and rural self-reliance. He was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan by the government.