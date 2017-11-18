Prime Minister Narendra Modi Seeks Ideas for November's Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to share their ideas for his November's Mann Ki Baat."What are your ideas for this month's Mann Ki Baat, which will be held on Sunday, 26th November? Share them with me on the Narendra Modi Mobile App. http://nm4.in/dnldapp."Dial 1800-11-7800 and record a message for Mann Ki Baat. You can also write on the MyGov open forum and share inputs for this month's Mann Ki Baat," the Prime Minister said in his tweet.MyGov website also said: "As always, Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you."The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 38th Episode of Mann Ki Baat."Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about, it said."...Record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast," it said.The website also asked people to give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions to the Prime Minister.Mann Ki Baat is a radio programme hosted by Modi on the last Sunday of every month to addresses people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.