Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Attend BRICS Summit in China
The announcement of PM Narendra Modi's visit comes a day after India and China ended their 73-day standoff in Dokalam by withdrawing their troops from the area.
PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the recent SCO summit.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Xiamen in China to attend the BRICS summit which will be held from September 3-5, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.
"At the invitation of the President of People's Republic of China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Xiamen in China's Fujian province during September 3-5, 2017 to attend the 9th BRICS Summit," MEA said.
From China, the Prime Minister will travel to Myanmar for a state visit from September 5 to 7 at the invitation of Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw.
It will be Modi's first bilateral state visit to Myanmar.
"During the visit, Prime Minister will hold discussions with State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi on matters of mutual interest and also call on President U Htin Kyaw. Apart from his engagements in the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw, he will visit Yangon and Bagan," MEA said.
Modi had visited Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw in November 2014 to attend the ASEAN summit.
