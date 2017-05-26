As His Govt Turns 3 Today, Modi to Open India's Longest Bridge near China Border

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the celebrations of his government’s third anniversary celebrations on Friday, inaugurating a number of projects in Assam, including the country's longest bridge near the China border.

He will also address a public meeting in which he is expected to speak about the three years of his government. "I will be in Assam tomorrow (Friday) to take part in various programmes. I am eagerly awaiting this opportunity to interact with people of Assam," he tweeted on Thursday.

Referring to the 9.15-km Dhola-Sadiya bridge, which he will inaugurate, the Prime Minister said, "This is one of the most important infrastructure projects in our nation." The 9.15-km-long bridge will reduce the travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from six hours to just one hour as the distance will shrink by 165 km.

The bridge is located 540-km from Assam capital Dispur and 300 km from Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar. The aerial distance to the Chinese border is less than 100 km.

The bridge over the Brahmaputra river, which is capable of withstanding the weight of a 60-tonne battle tank, is seen as an attempt by India to shore up its defence requirements along the Sino-Indian border, particularly in the Northeast besides providing easy access to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam with air and rail connectivity.

It is 3.55 km longer than the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai, making it the longest bridge in India.

"The prime minister will dedicate the strategically important bridge to the nation on May 26. It will bolster the road connectivity in the Northeast as the bridge will be used by people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh besides defence forces extensively," Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said on May 14.

The construction of the bridge began in 2011 at a project cost of Rs 950 crore. The design is such that the bridge can withstand the movement of military tanks.

"Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have huge strategic value to the country. Since the bridge is located close to our border with China, it will help quick movement of military troops and artillery in times of conflict," Sonowal had said.

Modi, who led the BJP to a massive victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, was sworn-in as the prime minister on May 26 that year. On Saturday, Modi will also lay the foundation stone for two key projects — AIIMS and Agriculture Research Institute.

I shall lay the foundation stone for two key projects- AIIMS & IARI. Both projects will quicken the development of Assam & the Northeast. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2017

Modi also congratulated Sonowal and his government for completing one year in office.

Congrats to @BJP4Assam Government under @sarbanandsonwal for completing a year in office & undertaking remarkable development initiatives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2017