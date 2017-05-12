Private Schools Can’t Hike Fees Mid-term, Says Yogi Adityanath Govt

Lucknow: The state government on Friday conducted a meeting with the education department to discuss new rules for private schools in the state.

The education committee, which is headed by the principal secretary (secondary education) Jitendra Kumar, concluded that private schools in the state were not to sell school books or uniform.

Additionally, the schools must declare their fee structure on the official website, which cannot be changed during the year on any grounds.

The government is also working on a move that mandates refund of entire fees, if the parents withdraw their child from the school.

“The government has no intention of meddling in the school’s day-to-day affairs but then these rules must be followed. They are given a clearance certificate to impart education, not do business,” said Kumar, adding that a draft with school regulations from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana had been shared with the education panel.

The committee will soon hold another meeting in this regard and send its recommendations to the government.

The secondary education department had formed a committee under the proposed UP Schools (Regularisation of Fee Collection) ordinance 2017, comprising of other secretaries across various verticals in the education department.

The nine-member committee was constituted to suggest ways to curb commercialization of education and excessive fee charged by private schools in the state.