Private Schools Told to Withhold Nursery Admission Till New Guidelines Notified

New Delhi: The AAP government has directed 285 private schools, running on DDA and government land in the national capital, to withhold nursery admission process for the next academic session till new guidelines are notified by the city administration.

Last week, the education department had sent a file to the L-G office for approval of new guidelines for nursery admission but it is yet to get nod.

The department had issued a circular on December 19 directing the 285 schools not to start admission process for nursery class.

The government's directive to withhold the process came after the department came to know that some schools have issued notices to start admissions from January 2 which is in violation of its order.

According to the order issued on Friday, the government has warned of strict action against those schools violating the December 19 circular.

"The circular has restrained schools from commencing admission process till separate guidelines are issued in this regard. It also said schools will not refuse admission of children from neighbourhood and at least 75 percent of the newly admitted students should be from the locality," a senior government official said.