Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, in coma since 2008, dies at 72

Veteran Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi passed away in a private hospital in Delhi on Monday. He was 72.Priya Ranjan had been in a coma since 2008 after suffering a stroke.His wife Deepa Dasmunsi, said, “It’s all over… but he will be with me all the time to guide me.”On October 12, 2008, Priya Ranjan suffered a massive stroke and paralysis. Soon after the stroke, he went in to coma.He represented the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. He was also the state President of Indian Youth Congress in West Bengal from 1970 to 1971. He entered the Parliament in 1971 and became a minister for the first time in 1985, when he was sworn in as Union Minister of State for Commerce. He was the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting during the first term of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.In 1994, he married to Deepa Dasmunsi, a social worker from Kolkata.Recently, speaking to News18, Deepa claimed that she used to discuss politics, Bengal, Chrirbander (his birthplace, now in Bangladesh), songs, food and football - everything which he used to like with a hope that one day he will respond. “But that moment never came,” she had said.His body is now being flown to Kolkata for last rites. Senior leaders from Congress and BJP rushed to Apollo Hospital after receiving the news.Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweeted, “Deeply saddened at the passing away of Shri Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi. His loss will be felt forever. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”