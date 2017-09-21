Probe Against UP Cop for 'Taking Bribe' to Release Nabha Jailbreak Accused

A high-level inquiry has been ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government on the alleged role of a senior police officer in the arrest and subsequent release of an accused in Nabha prison break case.According to reports in a section of media, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Ghyanshyampura was detained and subsequently released at the behest of an IPS officer in the state."The government has taken note of the media reports and a high-level inquiry headed by an Additional Director General of Police has been ordered," Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar told reporters on Wednesday.In a sensational jailbreak, a group of armed men stormed Nabha jail in Punjab's Patiala district in police uniforms and managed to free six prisoners - Harminder Singh Mintoo and Kashmir Singh, both terrorists, and gangsters Dhothian, Vicky Gounder, Gurpreet Sekhon and Neeta Deol - on November 27 last year.Gurpreet Singh was reportedly hiding at different places in Uttar Pradesh, including at Lucknow and Shahjahanpur.The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested three persons, Sandeep Tiwari alias Pintu, Amandeep Singh and Harjinder Singh, on September 15 from the state capital here. The trio had reportedly struck a deal with the IPS officer in question for Rs 45 lakh to free Gurpreet, official sources said.As the controversy erupted, the Special Task Force (STF) issued a clarification stating that the said media reports were "misleading".