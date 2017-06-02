Project 75: Second Scorpene Submarine Begins Sea Trial

New Delhi: Khanderi, the second of the six Scorpene class submarines, has sailed out from Mumbai harbour for its maiden sea sortie, in a step closer to its induction into the Indian Navy.

The submarine will now be put through a rigorous set of trials.

A senior Navy official said Khanderi sailed out for her maiden sea sortie on Thursday and that it was the first major trial for her propulsion plant.

"The successful trial moved the submarine a significant step closer to her induction into the Indian Navy later this year. She will now be put through her paces via a rigorous set of trials, which are designed to test her operating envelop to the maximum," the official said.

The first Scorpene, Kalvari, is currently being readied for delivery in July or August, after having been put through a gruelling set of trials over the past one year, including successful missile and torpedo firings.

Khanderi, 2nd #P75 submarines built by #MDL in cooperation with #DCNS, sailed out yesterday from Mumbai harbour for her maiden sea sortie pic.twitter.com/VkKcp59DcI — DCNSIndia (@DCNSIndia) June 2, 2017

Named after ferocious deep sea predators, the Scorpenes, which operate very silently and are capable of multifarious roles, will add teeth to the might of the Indian Navy. Six Scorpene-class submarines are being built under 'Project 75' of the Indian Navy.

The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai.

