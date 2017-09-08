Protesters, Policemen Clash in Kashmir's Anantnag and Pulwama, 6 Injured

: Hours before home minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, violent protests broke out in Anantnag and Pulwama, injuring 6 policemen, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police.Deputy SP Mohammad Yousuf was beaten up by a mob, and his bullet proof police vehicle was set afire when protesters and policemen clashed in Anantnag district.Police said that clashes broke out after the Friday prayers. Protests began on the issue of alleged persecution of Rohingya Muslims but soon turned violent when police asked the mob to disperse."After Friday prayers 200-300 miscreants pelted stones at Police deployed at Lal Chowk at Sadder police station in Anantnag. They set ablaze the bullet proof Rakshak Vehicle of the Deputy SP Anantnag," the MHA spokesperson said. Deputy SP Mohamed Yousuf is undergoing treatment in Anantnag and is believed to be in a serious condition."Shops in the area have been closed and traffic suspended but the situation is under control," the ministry said.In Pulwama, protestors took to street against NIA for the arrest of photojournalist Kamran Yousuf. The protest call was given on the issue of Rohingyas, but slogans were soon raised against NIA for Kamran's arrest.Home Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Srinagar on Saturday and Anantnag on Sunday. He is likely to felicitate Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel for their bravery in the anti-terror operations and for crowd control in the face of provocations.