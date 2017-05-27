Protesting Sabzar Bhat’s Killing, Hurriyat Leaders Call for a Shutdown

Kashmir: The encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat and his associate resulted in clashes between police and protesters in the Kashmir Valley. One person was killed and over 20 people injured in the incident.

The Srinagar district administration has decided to impose curfew in parts of Srinagar falling under the jurisdiction of eight police stations from Sunday. The curfew is set to continue till further orders.

Internet services were also shut down across the Valley. It was only on Friday afternoon that a social media ban was lifted in Kashmir.

Soon after the killings, protests and stone-pelting started at around 50 places, including many parts in the city.

Joint Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik have called for a complete shutdown in the valley on May 28 and 29, citing the killing of Bhat, his associate Faizan Muzaffar Bhatt and a civilian during police clashes.

"A person was hit by a bullet during the exchange of fire between militants and security personnel in Tral. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to injuries," a police official told PTI.

However, the protesters alleged he was killed during clashes with the security forces.

According to an official at sub-district hospital Tral, 19 injured people were admitted there.

While six persons had bullet injuries, 13 others were hit by pellets.

A teenager, Samir Ahmad, was hit by a tear smoke shell in the head in Mattan area of Anantnag district during clashes between security forces and protesters. He was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition.

Five persons were injured in Shopian district during similar protests, he said adding the number of injured people across the valley might go up by the end of the day as intense clashes were reported from many parts.

Five police personnel were also injured during the clashes and have been taken to police hospital here for treatment, the official said.

Unnerved people rushed to their homes, leading to traffic snarls on certain routes. The schools closed three hours early.

Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, who had succeeded Burhan Wani as the militant outfit’s chief, was among two terrorists gunned down during an hour-long encounter in Tral area of south Kashmir.

Sources told News18.com that the Tral operation was based on specific intelligence inputs of three militants hiding in a house in Soimoh village of Tral district, 36 km from Srinagar.

The operation commenced on Friday night and contact with the militants was established at 8:15am, sources said. Para Commandos eventually joined the operation and two terrorists, including Bhat, were killed.

While Bhat and another militant were killed, search operations were on for the third militant.​