Protests After Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid's Mumbai Event Cancelled, FIR Registered Against Duo

In a fresh development, Mumbai Police have cancelled an event that was to be attended by newly-elected Gujarat MLA and Dalit crusader Jignesh Mevani and JNU student leader Umar Khalid, amid massive protests at the venue.Meanwhile, the Maharashtra police have also registered an FIR against the two under Sections 153(a) (punish persons who indulge in wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, etc), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with an intent to cause hurt) and 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public) at the Vishrambaug police station in Pune.Police have detained several students from the event venue in Mumbai and imposed Section 149 of IPC to prevent ‘unlawful assembly’. High voltage drama followed the event cancellation and students took to the streets and launched a massive protest outside the college. The ‘All India Students’ Summit’ event was scheduled at the Mithibai College in Vile Parle for Thursday morning.Organisers have alleged that despite taking prior permission, the police did not allow the event to take place.Police denied permission in the wake of protests and bandh in the state on Tuesday-Wednesday following violence on the anniversary of a battle fought 200 years ago at Bhima Koregaon in Pune, a senior police official said.Mevani was present at the 200th anniversary event to commemorate the battle of Bhima-Koregaon that saw attacks on Dalits and led to violence in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra and an ensuing bandh. A complaint was filed against both Mevani and Khalid for making alleged ‘provocative speeches’ at the event.Violence erupted in Pune district when Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in which the forces of the British East India Company defeated the Peshwa's Army.