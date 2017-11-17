Protests Against Padmavati Rage at Chittorgarh Fort, Shots Fired in Air

Protests against the film Padmavati spearheaded by Karni Sena activists outside Chittorgarh Fort grew violent on Friday with some of them firing shots in the air and brandishing swords.More than 4,000 activists drawn from the fringe Rajput organisation and other community groups have been protesting outside Chittorgarh Fort — home of the legendary Rajput queen — alleging the upcoming film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali showed her in poor light.The protests were under the aegis of the Sarva Samaj Samity an umbrella organisation of activists from different groups who allege the film insulted not just Padmavati but also 16,000 women from other castes who committed jauhar, or mass suicide, when invader Allaudin Khilji was set to conquer the fort in 1303.Protesters far outnumbered police at the venue on Friday and did not allow anyone inside the medieval fort which is a major tourist attraction. They also strung up effigies of director Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone who plays the titular role in the film.Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has so far refused to be drawn into the controversy, even after Karni Sena activists went on the rampage in some parts of the state and one of their leaders threatened to "chop off Deepika's nose".Following this, the Mumbai Police tightened the security of outside Padukone and Bhansali's homes.The Karni Sena has alleged distortion of historical facts in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film starring Padukone, Shahid Kapur and Ranveer Singh.In March, Chittorgarh Fort was vandalised by a group of men who broke mirrors installed at the Padmini Palace of the legendary Rajput queen. Three mirrors installed at the Padmini Palace were damaged by four-five unidentified men.The Karni Sena has called for a country-wide bandh on December 1, the day the film is slated to be released.The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has come to the film's defence, writing to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for the film’s smooth release.