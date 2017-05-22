DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
PSEB 10th Results 2017 Will be Announced Today, Check Your Grades at pseb.ac.in
New Delhi: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the Class 10 matriculation results on Monday. The exams were conducted from February 28 to March 24, 2017.
More than 4 lakh students appeared for the exam which will help determine what stream they pick for classes 11 and 12.
The PSEB Class 10 Results 2017 will be available on official website pseb.ac.in
Steps to check the PSEB Class 10th Results 2017:
- Log on to official website pseb.ac.in
- Click on the Results tab
- You will be redirected to another page
- Enter your Roll No, Name, Mobile No. and Email id
- Click on Submit
- Download the PSEB Class 10 Results 2017 and take a printout for future reference
The results will also be available on results.nic.in, examresults.net
PSEB Class 12 Results 2017 was declared on May 13, the overall pass percentage this year stood at 62.36% as compared to 76.77% in 2016.
For the academic year, 2015-2016, over 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 10th Class Exam and the pass percentage was recorded at 92%.
