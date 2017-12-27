PSTET 2017 Exam Postponed to 11th Feb 2018; Application Window Extended till 31st Dec '17
In a notification released by the Punjab Education Board, it has stated that the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test - PSTET 2017 which was scheduled to be organized by the Punjab Education Board on 31st December 2017 across the state of Punjab will now be held on 11th February 2018.
PSTET 2017 Exam has been postponed to 11th February 2018 by the Education Recruitment Board of Punjab.
The Board has extended the application window from 26th December 2017 to 31st December 2017. Thereby candidates who could not register online until yesterday can now apply before the extended due date. The decision comes in the light of short notice for PSTET 2017 given by the Punjab Education Board.
How to Apply for PSTET 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website of Punjab Education Board – http://educationrecruitmentboard.com
Step 2 – Click on PSTET tab at the right side of the homepage
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here to Register’
Step 4 – Enter details and register yourself
Step 5 – Go back to the PSTET 2017 page and login with your Registration credentials
Step 6 – Pay the application fee and complete the application process by uploading scanned photo and signature
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link – http://educationrecruitmentboard.com/pstet2017/
The application fee to apply for PSTET 2017 is ₹600 for candidates of Un-Reserved and OBC; ₹300 for SC, ST and Differently-able candidates and nil for candidates from Ex-servicemen category. Applicants can now pay the application fee up to 2nd January 2018 and complete the application form up to 4th January 2018. Candidates will be able to edit their particulars up to 6th January 2018.
Candidates eligible to teach Classes I to V must apply for PSTET Paper I while candidates eligible to teach Classes VI to VIII must apply for PSTET Paper II. Candidates can refer to the eligibility guidelines before applying for PSTET 2017 at the below mentioned circular released earlier by the Board:
http://educationrecruitmentboard.com/pstet2017/docs/GuidelinesregrdingTET18_12_2017.pdf
The official notification for extension of PSTET 2017 Exam Date can be read here:
http://educationrecruitmentboard.com/pstet2017/docs/Public_Notice_Regarding_Dates.pdf
