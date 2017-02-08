Psycho Killer Udayan Used Family's Fake Social Media Accounts

Bhopal: Psycho killer Udayan Das, who is accused of killing his live-in partner and parents, has allegedly used half a dozen Facebook profiles under the names of his family members.

Starting from his grandfather, Das allegedly created bogus Facebook accounts of his father, mother, brother-in-law, sister and nephew.

Investigators suspect that Udayan himself operated these accounts and posted comments in each other’s FB walls.

Presently in the custody of West Bengal police, Udyan, who according to his schoolmates was habitual of talking big since childhood, also lied about his location, education and profession.

Under the name of Udyan Von Richthofen Mehra, Udayan posed to online users as a native of San Diego, California and claimed that he studied at New York Police Department. His work profile included a former ASO at United Nations and Foreign Service Officer at USN Department of State.

Steve Von Richthofen Mehra, whom Udyan addressed to as ‘Grandpa’ online, posted frequently on his timeline on FB.

Udayan kept others in dark while his wife with Facebook profile name Akanksha Udayan Mehra posted happy messages on his FB wall and last messaged him on Christmas in 2016. But Udayan has confessesed to police about murdering Akanksha in July last year.

Virendra Das, whom Udayan addressed as father during online chats, also posted messages in his chats frequently. Interestingly, Udayan has told police about eliminating his parents in 2010.

Udayan had also made fake profiles of his sister Diya Mehra Shane, brother-in-law Mich Abignale Shane and nephew Aryan Shane.

He even showed his location along with wife Akanksha in Paris in 2013 and posted picture taking delivery of Lamborghini.

A ‘super rich’ as he used to exhibit himself on FB, Udayan is accused of selling ancestral jewellery on throwaway prices in Bhopal. Investigators also claim that it was Udayan who used to chat with Akanksha’s family through her profile for a while after killing her in July.

His claims of foreign visits are under a cloud as Bhopal police which seized his passport from his Saket Nagar bungalow, claimed that the passport shows no entry of any foreign visit.

Meanwhile, the police are busy digging into his fake FB profiles.