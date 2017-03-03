Pulwama: Civilian Killed, Jawan Injured in Grenade Attack in J&K

Srinagar: A civilian was killed and a CRPF jawan was injured after a grenade was lobbed by militants at a police party in Pulwama's Muran Chow in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The grenade was hurled at the security forces deployed on law and order duty at Murran chowk in the district, 31 km from Srinagar, a police official said.

He said the blast resulted in the death of a civilian identified as Mohammad Ayoub Wani and injuries to a CRPF jawan Constable Daljit Kiran.

Security forces have been put on a alert and a manhunt has been launched for the militants, he added.

(With agency inputs)