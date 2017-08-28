Pulwama Encounter: Pak-based Jaish-e-Mohammad Claims Responsibility

An almost 19-hour gun battle ended on Sunday night which resulted in heavy losses to the security forces.By Monday morning, four CRPF men, four policemen were killed in an ongoing encounter just inside the Pulwama township in south Kashmir. Three militants who carried out the attack were also killed.Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack. The three militants were identified as Abu Saad, Dawood and Al Bakr.Militants had stormed a highly-fortified district police lines just before the break of dawn, drawing a massive security response through the day as they kept on hiding inside a robust police quarter, which comprises of several blocks for families. The township is just 25 km from Srinagar.(Image courtesy: Manoj Gupta/CNN-News18)(Image courtesy: Manoj Gupta/CNN-News18)(Image courtesy: Manoj Gupta/CNN-News18)Pictures of the battle showcased the brutality with which the forces were attacked, and the ensuing counter attack.(Image courtesy: Manoj Gupta/CNN-News18)