Punathil Kunjabdulla, Distinguished Malayalam Writer, Passes Away

Kumjabdulla breathed his last at a private hospital after battling a long aging-associated disease.

Updated:October 27, 2017, 9:58 AM IST
Punathil Kunjabdulla, Distinguished Malayalam Writer, Passes Away
Punathil Kumjadullah breathed his last at a private hospital on Friday. (YouTube screengrab)
New Delhi: Distinguished Malayalam writer Punathil Kunjabdulla passed away at the age of 77 in Kozhikode on Friday.

He won the Sahitya Akademi award for his novel Smarakasilakal (1980), and Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for his novel Smarakasilakal (1980).

Kumjadullah is often credited for bringing modernity to Malayalam literature and received the Kerala Sahitya Akademi fellowship in 2010.

A doctor by profession, Kumjadullah works include Marunnu, Kanyavanangal, Kathi and Aligarh Kathakal.
