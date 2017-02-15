  • Associate Sponsor
»
1-min read

Punjab Elections 2017: The Previous Performances

News18.com

First published: February 15, 2017, 3:30 PM IST | Updated: 12 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Punjab Elections 2017: The Previous Performances
The illustration talks about the previous performances. (Image: Network18 Creatives)

The current ruling pre-election coalition is alliance comprising the political parties, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party and is led by Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

The voter turnout for Punjab Assembly election is 78.6%.

Have a look at the previous performances:

PUNJAB - SLIDE 1 - ELECTIONS BEGIN

PUNJAB - SLIDE 2 - PREVIOUS PERFORMANCES

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.