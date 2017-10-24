Keeping Pets in Punjab? Now Pay Rs 250 For a Dog or Cat, Rs 500 to Own a Cow
According to a notification issued by the state government, reported by ANI, all pet animals will now be taxed, including cats, dogs, horses, pigs, buffaloes and cows.
Representative Image. Photo: Reuters
New Delhi: The Punjab government is going to introduce a tax on people who keep domestic animals.
According to a notification issued by the state government, reported by ANI, all pet animals will now be taxed, including cats, dogs, horses, pigs, buffaloes and cows.
The notification was issued by the Department of Local Administration which is headed state minister Navjot Singh Siddhu.
As per order, residents in Punjab will have to pay tax of Rs 250 per year for keeping domestic animals like dog, cat, pig, sheep, deer etc and Rs 500 per year for buffalo, bull, camel, horse, cow, elephant and so on.
The notification further states that a ‘branding code’, identification mark or number, will also be given to each animal on code branding or microchip installed on the animal. Furthermore, their owners will have to take a licence from the authority which will have to be renewed every year.
