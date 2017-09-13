Punjab Master Cadre Teacher Recruitment 2017 – Apply Online at educationrecruitmentboard.com

Punjab Master Cadre Teacher Recruitment 2017 Application Process has been initiated by the Education Recruitment Board, Punjab on its official website - educationrecruitmentboard.com. In an official advertisement notice, the Education Recruitment Board, Punjab has invited applications for 3582 Master Cadre Teacher Posts across the state of Punjab.The 3582 posts are divided amongst subject teachers’ posts for English, Science, Maths, Punjabi, Social, and Hindi. The Registration Process has begun online and the last date to apply for the Punjab Master Cadre Teacher Recruitment 2017 is October 6, 2017. Candidates up to the age of 37 years can follow the instructions below and apply online:Step 1: Visit the official website -Step 2: Click on ‘Latest Recruitment’ tab on the right side of the screenStep 3: It will take you to another page, where you need to click onStep 4: Click on ‘Click here to Register’Step 5: Enter details and complete the registration processStep 6: Make the fee payment online on or before October 11– ₹1000 for Unreserved Category, ₹500 for SC/STStep 7: Download the Registration Confirmation and take a Print OutCandidates must also check the detailed notification as served by the Education Recruitment Board, Punjab. It is uploaded in various languages and you can read through the instructions in detail as per the subject teacher post you are applying for. As per the notification, a candidate must apply only if he/she is eligible for the post. The candidate must be a Bachelor’s degree holder from a recognized University besides B.Ed degree.