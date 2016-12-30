Quick Facts on Arrested TMC MP Tapas Pal

New Delhi: Following Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Tapas Pal's arrest by CBI, the TMC on Friday accused the central government of doing vendetta politics and using central agencies to scare the party as they were protesting against the Centre's demonetisation move.

The actor-turned-politician was summoned by the agency on Tuesday along with Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay for interrogation in relation to the Rose Valley scam.

According to the official, Pal was involved in "financial transactions" with the Rose Valley chit fund organisation. Here are some quick facts on the arrested TMC MP:

- A former actor, Pal is a TMC MP from Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal.

- Pal is believed to be a former director with the Rose Valley Group.

- His residence was raided earlier by the CBI last year in connection with the Rose Valley scam

- In September 2014,Pal was booked for his controversial threat to rape rival women activists.

- In November 2014, the Enforcement Directorate, which is also probing the scam, had sealed over 2,600 bank accounts in the country.

- Saradha Group and Rose valley have together raised Rs 12,740 crore by cheating thousands of small investors of their savings.

- Rose Valley Group has been under the scanner for almost two years.

- Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been investigating the company since 2013.